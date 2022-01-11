 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person critically hurt in house fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — One person was injured in an early morning house fire Tuesday in north St. Louis.

The fire was reported in the 2700 block of Semple Avenue about 6 a.m. The St. Louis Fire Department said heavy fire was showing when crews arrived. Fire fighters said that an adult was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

No additional information was immediately available.

