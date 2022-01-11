One person critically hurt in house fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person was injured in an early morning house fire Tuesday in north St. Louis.
The fire was reported in the 2700 block of Semple Avenue about 6 a.m. The St. Louis Fire Department said heavy fire was showing when crews arrived. Fire fighters said that an adult was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No additional information was immediately available.
Battalion 5 reports: One (injured) adult occupant transported urgently in critical condition by #EMS/Medic 33.— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 11, 2022
Searches negative. Fire knocked down; companies are overhauling and ventilating. Both utilities, the Building Division, and fire investigators requested. #STLCity
