One person dead after crash on Interstate 270 near St. Charles Rock Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person died following a crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County on Friday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. near the St. Charles Rock Road exit in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270, the highway patrol said.

Traffic cameras from Missouri Department of Transportation showed ambulances and other emergency vehicles gathered near Missouri Bottom Road exit of I-270 around 8 p.m., and traffic backed up until the St. Charles Rock Road exit.

No additional details were available on the crash.

