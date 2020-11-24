 Skip to main content
One person dead after double shooting in Velda City
One person dead after double shooting in Velda City

VELDA CITY — One person is dead after a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in Velda City. 

Police responded just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a crash in the 2800 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. There they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a wrecked vehicle. 

One victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Tuesday evening. The other victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

