One person dead after double shooting near Saint Louis University

Updated at 10:15 p.m. Monday to include one person has died.
ST. LOUIS — One person has died after a double shooting near Saint Louis University.
Police were called at about 8:15 p.m. Monday to Grand and Lindell boulevards, outside St. Francis Xavier College Church, for a report of a shooting.
The scene was near the north boundary of Saint Louis University.
A bullet-riddled SUV was stopped on Grand Boulevard, in front of the church. Three ambulances were on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
