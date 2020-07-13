One person dead after double shooting near Saint Louis University
One person dead after double shooting near Saint Louis University

Updated at 10:15 p.m. Monday to include one person has died. 

ST. LOUIS — One person has died after a double shooting near Saint Louis University. 

Police were called at about 8:15 p.m. Monday to Grand and Lindell boulevards, outside St. Francis Xavier College Church, for a report of a shooting. 

The scene was near the north boundary of Saint Louis University. 

A bullet-riddled SUV was stopped on Grand Boulevard, in front of the church. Three ambulances were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

