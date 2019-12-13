HAZELWOOD — One person was killed late Friday morning when his car was struck by several rounds as he traveled along busy Interstate 270, officials said.
The motorist who died was a 20-year-old man from the St. Louis area, said Detective Tony Stewart of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. The victim's name hasn't been released.
The 20-year-old was driving a four-door Nissan sedan that was struck by at least 10 rounds fired from two different weapons, Stewart said. The sedan was then struck by a tractor-trailer.
"There were plenty of rounds going down the highway," he said. "The weapons were fired at some distance."
It's unclear what prompted the incident and whether any other vehicles were hit. The shooting was reported about 11:15 a.m. and occurred in the westbound lanes of I-270, between North Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 170.
Investigators are searching for a black SUV with tinted windows that fled the scene.
I-270 was closed for hours after the incident and reopened again about 3 p.m., authorities said.
The shooting, which remains under investigation, backed up traffic for hours in an area just north of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Anyone with information can call the case squad at 314-264-7402.