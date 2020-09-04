 Skip to main content
One person dead, others injured after crash in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
One person dead, others injured after crash in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — One person died following a crash Friday in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police confirmed. 

The two-vehicle crash happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bacon Street. 

The city fire department was also on the scene, and confirmed via social media that two other adults were taken to the hospital. Those adults are stable, according to the tweet. 

