One person dead, others injured in collision in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

UPDATED at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, with more details from police.
ST. LOUIS — One person died following a collision at an intersection Friday in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police said.
The two-car crash happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bacon Street.
St. Louis police released information Saturday showing that a 2009 Pontiac G6 ran a stop sign while traveling north on Bacon Street, and a 2017 Jaguar XE on Montgomery Street ran into the Pontiac's driver's side.
The Pontiac came to a rest in a yard and the driver, an unidentified man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Pontiac and two occupants of the Jaguar were taken to a hospital and considered stable.
Bacon & Montgomery - MVA - One fatality. Two adult patients; stable, transported to an area hospital for further evaluation. @SLMPD investigating. #EMS #STLCity pic.twitter.com/O8Hds1cUdd— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) September 4, 2020
