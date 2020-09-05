One person dead, others injured in collision in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

UPDATED at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — One person died following a collision at an intersection Friday in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police said.

The two-car crash happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bacon Street.

St. Louis police released information Saturday showing that a 2009 Pontiac G6 ran a stop sign while traveling north on Bacon Street, and a 2017 Jaguar XE on Montgomery Street ran into the Pontiac's driver's side.

The Pontiac came to a rest in a yard and the driver, an unidentified man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Pontiac and two occupants of the Jaguar were taken to a hospital and considered stable.