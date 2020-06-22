One person dead, two more injured at shooting at Applebee's in St. John

ST. JOHN — One person was dead and two more were injured after a shooting Monday night at an Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar + Grill in northwest St. Louis County.

A man walked into the St. John restaurant about 9:20 p.m. and opened fire on a booth where three women sat, said St. John police Chief Robert Connell. Of those three women, one died, and the two others were taken to the hospital.

Police had not identified the victims. The restaurant, in the 9000 block of St. Charles Rock Road, was open to customers at the time.

Connell said police had a suspect identified, but he was not in custody Monday night.

The restaurant was blocked off by crime scene tape, and several police agencies remained on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.