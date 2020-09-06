One person dead, two more injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A female shooting victim died at the scene in the 5800 block of Minerva Avenue on Sunday evening, police said.
The call came in at 5:19 p.m. Three people were shot, though police didn't provide genders for the other two victims or the age of any of the victims.
The shooting took place in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
