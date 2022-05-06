 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person dies in vehicle crash in north St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — One person died in a vehicle crash Friday morning in the 4400 block of Union Boulevard, just south of Interstate 70.

The crash was reported about 5 a.m. near Bircher Avenue. The first call for help indicated someone was trapped in the vehicle. 

The victim died at the scene. No details were immediately available about who the victim is or what caused the crash.

The scene is in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood of St. Louis.

Check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News