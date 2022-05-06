One person dies in vehicle crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person died in a vehicle crash Friday morning in the 4400 block of Union Boulevard, just south of Interstate 70.
The crash was reported about 5 a.m. near Bircher Avenue. The first call for help indicated someone was trapped in the vehicle.
The victim died at the scene. No details were immediately available about who the victim is or what caused the crash.
The scene is in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood of St. Louis.
Check back for updates.
From staff reports
