One person ejected in fatal crash in West Alton

WEST ALTON — One person was killed Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67 near Riverlands Way, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m., officials said. The person killed was ejected from a vehicle.
More information will be provided once next of kin is notified, officials said.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today