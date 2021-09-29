 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person ejected in fatal crash in West Alton
0 comments

One person ejected in fatal crash in West Alton

{{featured_button_text}}

WEST ALTON — One person was killed Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67 near Riverlands Way, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m., officials said. The person killed was ejected from a vehicle.

More information will be provided once next of kin is notified, officials said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The rise, fall and resurgence of Union Station

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News