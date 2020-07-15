One person fatally shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person died after being shot in the head in the south side of the city.

Police were called just after 9 p.m. for a shooting in the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue. That intersection is in the Benton Park West neighborhood, near the border of the Gravois Park neighborhood.

The body was in an alley off of Louisiana Avenue.

No other details about the victim were available. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Crime in the Benton Park West neighborhood in the first six months of 2020 is up 40% from the same period one year prior. Violent crime has remained about the same, while property crime has increased.