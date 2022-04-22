One person found dead after fire engulfs Madison County home

MADISON COUNTY — One person was found dead inside a home engulfed by fire early Friday in the Metro East.
The fire was reported about 1 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Franko Lane, near Old Alton Road.
Fire officials in Madison County confirmed that one person was found dead after the fire was under control. The person's name has not been released.
The Illinois state fire marshal is investigating. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
Check back for updates.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today