One person found dead after fire engulfs Madison County home

MADISON COUNTY — One person was found dead inside a home engulfed by fire early Friday in the Metro East.

The fire was reported about 1 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Franko Lane, near Old Alton Road.

Fire officials in Madison County confirmed that one person was found dead after the fire was under control. The person's name has not been released.

The Illinois state fire marshal is investigating. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

