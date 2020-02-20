One person in critical condition after north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — One person was in critical condition Thursday following a shooting in north St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood.
Police were called to the area of Rosalie Street and Red Bud Avenue just before 4 p.m. and found a male victim with gunshot wounds.
The injured person, who police have not identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police did not immediately release more details on the shooting.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
