You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One person in critical condition after north St. Louis shooting
0 comments

One person in critical condition after north St. Louis shooting

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

ST. LOUIS — One person was in critical condition Thursday following a shooting in north St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood. 

Police were called to the area of Rosalie Street and Red Bud Avenue just before 4 p.m. and found a male victim with gunshot wounds. 

The injured person, who police have not identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not immediately release more details on the shooting.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports