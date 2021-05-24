 Skip to main content
One person injured in north St. Louis fire
Kingsway East fire

St. Louis firefighters responded to a house fire in the Kingsway East neighborhood on Monday, May 24, 2021. Photo courtesy of the St. Louis Fire Department

 Erin Heffernan

ST. LOUIS — One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a fire Monday in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood. 

Firefighters were called about 10:30 a.m. to a residence with heavy smoke showing at the corner of Norwood and St. Louis avenues. 

The Fire Department reported that one person was found with serious injuries in the back yard of the home. The fire was brought under control and no other people were found in or near the home, according to the department. 

