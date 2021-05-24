One person injured in north St. Louis fire

ST. LOUIS — One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a fire Monday in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood.

Firefighters were called about 10:30 a.m. to a residence with heavy smoke showing at the corner of Norwood and St. Louis avenues.

The Fire Department reported that one person was found with serious injuries in the back yard of the home. The fire was brought under control and no other people were found in or near the home, according to the department.