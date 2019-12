ST. LOUIS — One person is dead and at least four others were taken to a hospital following a multi-vehicle crash.

The accident happened on West Florissant Avenue between Park Lane and Hiller Place at about 8:45 p.m., according to St. Louis police. They reported at least five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police had not yet identified the person who died. Some of the injured were in serious condition, police said.

