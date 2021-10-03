One person killed, five wounded in separate shootings overnight in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and five others wounded in separate shootings overnight Saturday in St. Louis, police said.
Richard Walters, 18, of the 4200 block of Fair Avenue, was fatally shot less than a mile from his home in the 4440 block of Red Bud Avenue, police said Sunday.
Officers responding to a shooting call on Red Bud shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday found Walters on a porch, police said. Paramedics pronounced Walters dead at the scene.
Police did not have information about a potential suspect in the shooting Sunday and did not release more details.
Anyone with information can call detectives at 314-444-5371. Callers who wish to remain anonymous, and possibly receive a reward, can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Five other people were wounded in separate shootings overnight Saturday within a 12-hour span, according to police reports.
In the first shooting about 9 p.m., a man who had been shot was dropped off at a hospital by a private vehicle. The man wasn't able to talk to police because he was being treated, officers said, so they didn't know where the shooting happened.
At 11 p.m., a man was shot multiple times in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, police said. The man told responding officers that he had been attempting to purchase a vehicle at the time he was shot. Police did not release more details.
A shooting about 11:30 p.m. near Genevieve Avenue and Prange Avenue left a man critically wounded, police said. Responding officers found the man wounded on a porch in a home in the 4700 block of Genevieve. The man told police he was walking outside when someone in a passing green minivan shot at him, police said.
Shortly after midnight Sunday, a man was shot while driving north on Interstate 55 just south of Potomac Street, police said.
The man reported the shooting to police after exiting the highway, police said. Responding officers found the man wounded in the 1200 block of Arsenal Street. The man told police he had just passed Gasconade Avenue when he heard gunshots.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. Police did not have more details.