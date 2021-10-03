One person killed, five wounded in separate shootings overnight in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and five others wounded in separate shootings overnight Saturday in St. Louis, police said.

Richard Walters, 18, of the 4200 block of Fair Avenue, was fatally shot less than a mile from his home in the 4440 block of Red Bud Avenue, police said Sunday.

Officers responding to a shooting call on Red Bud shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday found Walters on a porch, police said. Paramedics pronounced Walters dead at the scene.

Police did not have information about a potential suspect in the shooting Sunday and did not release more details.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 314-444-5371. Callers who wish to remain anonymous, and possibly receive a reward, can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Five other people were wounded in separate shootings overnight Saturday within a 12-hour span, according to police reports.

In the first shooting about 9 p.m., a man who had been shot was dropped off at a hospital by a private vehicle. The man wasn't able to talk to police because he was being treated, officers said, so they didn't know where the shooting happened.