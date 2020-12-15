 Skip to main content
One person killed in crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — One person was fatally injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in north St. Louis.

The crash involving a car and tractor-trailer was reported about 8 a.m. at Riverview Drive and Hall Street.

Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Police Department, said one person was thrown from a vehicle and has been pronounced dead.

Caldwell didn't know the victim's age or gender.

Investigators with the accident-reconstruction team have been called to the scene.

Check back for updates.

