 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person killed in head-on crash in Lincoln County
0 comments

One person killed in head-on crash in Lincoln County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN COUNTY — One person was killed and another was injured in a vehicle crash Thursday morning on Highway 79, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reported the fatal crash about 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the area of Old Monroe.

Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the head-on crash occurred on northbound Highway 79. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Preview of Pritzker budget address

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports