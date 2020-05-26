You are the owner of this article.
One person killed in High Ridge house fire
One person killed in High Ridge house fire

HIGH RIDGE — One person was killed Tuesday morning in a High Ridge house fire. 

The High Ridge Fire District reported about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that one person died in the fire in the 2500 block of Thunder Road. 

No other details, including the identity of the person who was killed, were immediately released. 

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

