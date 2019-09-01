A man was killed in a motorcycle crash just after midnight Sunday on Interstate 70, police said.
The motorcycle driver was westbound on 70 when he lost control as he passed Salisbury, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The motorcycle hit the guardrail, and the driver was thrown into the grass on the side of the highway.
The driver, who police did not identify Sunday, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police didn't say whether he was wearing a helmet and didn't identify the make or model of the motorcycle.