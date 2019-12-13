Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.

The crash was about 7 a.m. Friday on westbound I-70, approaching southbound Interstate 170. KTVI reports that one person had died and several people were injured in the crash involving as many as seven vehicles.

Neither Berkeley police nor a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman were available for comment.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for the police investigation.

