ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.
The crash was about 7 a.m. Friday on westbound I-70, approaching southbound Interstate 170. KTVI reports that one person had died and several people were injured in the crash involving as many as seven vehicles.
Neither Berkeley police nor a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman were available for comment.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for the police investigation.
