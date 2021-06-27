One person killed, two wounded in triple shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4900 block of Rosalie Street, police said in a preliminary report. The residential block is near Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Officers responding to the shooting found one person who was dead, police said. Two other shooting victims were wounded but alert, police said.

Detectives with the police department's homicide investigation unit were called to the shooting scene.

Police did not release more details.

Detectives at the scene of the shooting were examining a dark red, four-door car in the middle of the street, which is a one-direction roadway that travels north.

The car's rear windshield and rear passenger windows were shattered. Bullet holes riddled the front windshield and driver's side of the car.