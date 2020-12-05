One person shot by St. Louis County police officer in Jennings

JENNINGS — A St. Louis County police officer shot and injured someone Saturday morning in this north St. Louis County city.

The incident happened about 10:15 a.m. near Jennings Station and Halls Ferry roads.

St. Louis County Police spokesman Sgt. Ben Granda said a suspect was taken to a hospital with possibly life-threatening wounds; no officers were injured.

There was no information yet about what led up to the shooting, or the identity or condition of the person who was shot.

Police announced a 12:30 p.m. news conference to release more details.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

