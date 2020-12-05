 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person shot by St. Louis County police officer in Jennings
0 comments

One person shot by St. Louis County police officer in Jennings

{{featured_button_text}}

JENNINGS — A St. Louis County police officer shot and injured someone Saturday morning in this north St. Louis County city.

The incident happened about 10:15 a.m. near Jennings Station and Halls Ferry roads. 

St. Louis County Police spokesman Sgt. Ben Granda said a suspect was taken to a hospital with possibly life-threatening wounds; no officers were injured.

There was no information yet about what led up to the shooting, or the identity or condition of the person who was shot. 

Police announced a 12:30 p.m. news conference to release more details.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Police tape
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports