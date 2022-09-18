 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person shot near Ladue shopping center during argument

LADUE — One person was shot early Sunday morning near a shopping center near Interstate 170 and Ladue Road.

Police said two people were driving on Interstate 170 around 2:30 a.m. when they began to argue and got off the highway at Ladue Road.

During the argument, one person was shot in the parking lot in the 8800 block of Ladue Road, which is close to several retail businesses including Old Navy, Barnes & Noble and Schnucks. 

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to police. The suspected shooter was chased by officers and arrested.

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

