One person shot outside Ferguson driver's license office

FERGUSON — One person was shot Thursday outside the Ferguson offices for driver's licenses, according to Ferguson police Chief Jason Armstrong.

Officers were called to the office at 10425 West Florissant Avenue about 2:30 p.m. and found a driver of a black Dodge Charger with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was conscious and taken to a hospital for treatment, Armstrong said in an email to the Post-Dispatch.

He said investigators believe shots were exchanged between people in two vehicles, the Charger and a silver SUV, that were at first parked side-by-side in the license office parking lot.

A passenger in the SUV got out and appeared to speak with the driver of the Charger, but after a few minutes a fight started and the driver of the Charger sped off and crashed into another car in the parking lot, Armstrong said. ​

He said the other person then got back into the SUV before it left the parking lot.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.