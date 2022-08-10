One person taken to hospital after large Metro East warehouse fire

MADISON, Ill. — Black smoke billowing from the Metro East on Wednesday morning was coming from a warehouse in Madison.

Madison Mayor John W. Hamm III said residents in a one-mile radius were being asked to shelter in place. One person suffered minor burns and was taken to a hospital, Hamm said.

The fire was reported at 10:30 a.m. on the property of Interco, a recycling company at 10 Fox Industrial Drive. At its peak, smoke was visible from more than 10 miles away, and around 2 p.m. a strong burning smell persisted in downtown St. Louis.

Hamm said authorities don't know yet what sparked the blaze.

One of the two buildings on fire is used to recycle batteries, according to the mayor. The other building's function was not known around 1 p.m.

Around 1:20 p.m., Hamm said there were aerial trucks dropping water on the fire that was still burning but did not appear to be growing.

A Post-Dispatch photographer observed numerous loud explosions as water made contact with the fire, throwing sparks and debris about 100 feet into the air.

Officials are expected to hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

There were at least eight fire companies and around 200 people responding to the fire.

Those companies included St. Louis city, St. Clair County, Madison County, Blackjack and Edwardsville.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency were also at the scene of the fire Wednesday afternoon.

Kim Bell and Dana Rieck of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.