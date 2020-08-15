One shot, one beaten after guard asks men to wear masks

A suspect is hospitalized with a gunshot wound and a security guard is badly bruised after three men beat the guard when he asked them to wear face masks.

The security guard asked the maskless men to leave the Shell gas station at 721 N. Tucker Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Louis Police said. The men were slow to comply but eventually left the building.

As they left, they kept the door open and taunted the guard, according to the police. When the guard ordered the men to leave the property, they began beating him. One of the suspects grabbed his baton and struck him several times.

The guard then shot at the suspects, hitting one, a 27-year-old black man, in the abdomen. That man was dropped off at a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The other two suspects fled. One is a black male, 30 to 38 years old, with a low haircut, glasses and a white Nike baseball-style jacket. The other is a black male, 23 to 25 years old, with a low haircut, a light goatee and a thin build wearing a white T-shirt, black tank top and dark blue jeans.

