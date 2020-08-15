You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One shot, one beaten after guard asks men to wear masks
0 comments

One shot, one beaten after guard asks men to wear masks

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Crime scene tape

Copyright: fergregory / 123RF Stock Photo

 © Fer Gregory

A suspect is hospitalized with a gunshot wound and a security guard is badly bruised after three men beat the guard when he asked them to wear face masks.

The security guard asked the maskless men to leave the Shell gas station at 721 N. Tucker Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Louis Police said. The men were slow to comply but eventually left the building.

As they left, they kept the door open and taunted the guard, according to the police. When the guard ordered the men to leave the property, they began beating him. One of the suspects grabbed his baton and struck him several times.

The guard then shot at the suspects, hitting one, a 27-year-old black man, in the abdomen. That man was dropped off at a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The other two suspects fled. One is a black male, 30 to 38 years old, with a low haircut, glasses and a white Nike baseball-style jacket. The other is a black male, 23 to 25 years old, with a low haircut, a light goatee and a thin build wearing a white T-shirt, black tank top and dark blue jeans.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports