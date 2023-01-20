One still missing after fire destroys Bob Kramer's Marionettes in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — One person is missing after a fire at a puppet theater here, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

Bob Kramer's Marionettes, in the 4100 block of Laclede in the Central West End, was destroyed after a two-alarm fire around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, fire Capt. Garon Mosby said.

Two people, whose names authorities did not confirm, were inside of the theater when a fire broke out. One person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation but their injuries were not considered life threatening, Mosby said. Another person, whom authorities believe is still inside, is still unaccounted for.

The fire is under control, but still being extinguished as of 9 p.m., Mosby stated.

Neighboring buildings were evacuated out of precaution.

For about 60 years, Dug Feltch and partner Bob Kramer have been putting on shows as part of Bob Kramer’s Marionettes, one of the country's longest running puppet theaters.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

