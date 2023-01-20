One still missing after fire destroys Bob Kramer's Marionettes in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — One person is missing after a fire at a puppet theater here, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.
Bob Kramer's Marionettes, in the 4100 block of Laclede in the Central West End, was destroyed after a two-alarm fire around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, fire Capt. Garon Mosby said.
Two people, whose names authorities did not confirm, were inside of the theater when a fire broke out. One person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation but their injuries were not considered life threatening, Mosby said. Another person, whom authorities believe is still inside, is still unaccounted for.
The fire is under control, but still being extinguished as of 9 p.m., Mosby stated.
Neighboring buildings were evacuated out of precaution.
For about 60 years,
Dug Feltch and partner Bob Kramer have been putting on shows as part of Bob Kramer’s Marionettes, one of the country's longest running puppet theaters. This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Photos: Two-alarm destroys Bob Kramer's Marionettes in Central West End
Two-alarm fire destoys ire Bob Kramer Marionnettes Inc. in the Central West End
More than 60 firefighters fought a two-alarm fire at Bob Kramer Marionnettes Inc. along the 4100 block of Laclede Ave. on Friday, Jan.20, 2023, in the Central West End. One person was transported to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation and one person is unaccounted for. Bob Kramer is one of the longest running on-site puppetry theatres in the United States. Photos by Laure Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Two-alarm fire destoys fire Bob Kramer Marionnettes Inc. in the Central West End
More than 60 firefighters fought a two-alarm fire at Bob Kramer Marionnettes Inc. along the 4100 block of Laclede Ave. on Friday, Jan.20, 2023, in the Central West End. One person was transported to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation and one person is unaccounted for. Bob Kramer is one of the longest running on-site puppetry theatres in the United States. Photos by Laure Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Two-alarm fire destoys ire Bob Kramer Marionnettes Inc. in the Central West End
More than 60 firefighters fought a two-alarm fire at Bob Kramer Marionnettes Inc. along the 4100 block of Laclede Ave. on Friday, Jan.20, 2023, in the Central West End. One person was transported to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation and one person is unaccounted for. Bob Kramer is one of the longest running on-site puppetry theatres in the United States. Photos by Laure Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Two-alarm fire destoys ire Bob Kramer Marionnettes Inc. in the Central West End
More than 60 firefighters fought a two-alarm fire at Bob Kramer Marionnettes Inc. along the 4100 block of Laclede Ave. on Friday, Jan.20, 2023, in the Central West End. One person was transported to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation and one person is unaccounted for. Bob Kramer is one of the longest running on-site puppetry theatres in the United States. Photos by Laure Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
MEETING A MARIONNETTE
Sherry Anderson, left, of Aurora Ill. and daughter Sarah, 1, meet "Betsy the Bee" during an afternoon performance at Bob Kramer's Marionnettes in St. Louis, Mo., Monday, July 26, 2004. While growing up, Anderson spent at least one day a year watching the performances at Kramer's. Bob Kramer's has been entertaining St. Louis for forty years. (AP Photo/Post-Dispatch, Dawn Majors)
DAWN MAJORS
g4zpup0331
SATURDAY, MARCH 27, 2005 - Bob Kramer holds a moose puppet that he and his partner, Dug Feltch made at their theater building, 4143 Laclede Avenue. Kramer has puppet shows all over and also in their theater. PHOTO BY SAM LEONE / PD
SAM LEONE
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.