One teen dead, four seriously injured in Jefferson County crash

One teenager was killed and four others were seriously injured in an early morning crash near Byrnes Mill in Jefferson County.

A 17-year-old girl from Cedar Hill died in the one-car crash around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, a different 17-year-old girl from Cedar Hill was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion north on Carol Park Road when the car went partially off the side of the road and slid into a tree and a utility pole. The driver, who was the only one in the car wearing a seat belt, survived, troopers said.

Ross A. Carmickle, 18, of Fenton, was taken to a hospital in a helicopter. Jenna E. Viehland, 18, of High Ridge, a 17-year-old boy from Fenton and the driver were all taken to hospitals in ambulances.

The patrol doesn't release the names of people aged 17 or younger when they're involved in accidents.

