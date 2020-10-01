One-time 'enforcer,' now a nursing home resident, charged in 1993 Arnold murder, police say

HILLSBORO — Arnold police believe they have finally cracked the cold-case killing of a liquor store owner after 27 years.

Police say 68-year-old Loril Harp, who now lives at the Riverview Care Center nursing home in St. Louis, admitted that in the 1980s and 1990s, he pistol whipped and beat with a hammer people who owed money.

Now, police say Harp also killed 40-year-old Steven Weltig at the victim’s Jefferson County liquor store almost three decades ago.

While he did not admit to shooting and killing Weltig, according to charging documents, Harp admitted to police earlier this month that he was at the liquor store, then named Ajax, with the intention of “roughing up” Weltig on the day of his death.

Previously, Harp has served time in prison for unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and stealing.

Police say that Harp admitted when he showed up at Weltig’s store on April 23, 1993, the two got into a fight and he punched Weltig in the face, then a gun went off sometime during the fight.

Investigators, however, have concluded that Weltig was on his knees when he was shot in the back of the head with his own .380 handgun.