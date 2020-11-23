One victim of double shooting in Baden neighborhood dies at hospital

ST. LOUIS — A man injured in a double shooting early Monday in the Baden neighborhood has died at a hospital, police said.

The unidentified victim was shot in the leg before 1 a.m. near North Broadway and Fremont Street.

Police said he was conscious and breathing when officers arrived but died at a hospital.

A second victim was grazed by a bullet.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting or released any details about a suspect. The scene is north of Hickey Park in north St. Louis, in the city's Baden neighborhood.

St. Louis has had at least 236 homicides, the highest since 1994 when there were 248 all year. The highest number of killings in a single year in St. Louis was 267 in 1993, when the city had some 387,000 residents. That means the homicide rate — homicides per 100,000 people — was 69 that year.

But the population of St. Louis has dwindled over the decades, settling now at just over 300,000. The number of killings this year means the city's homicide rate is projected to be 79, a startling number that appears to exceed the rate for any other large U.S. city.