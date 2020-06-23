One woman dead, two others injured in shooting at Applebee's in St. John

The Kinloch firefighter who was critically hurt was rushed to the hospital in a police patrol car because her injuries were so severe that authorities didn't want to wait for an ambulance. A Kinloch fire captain was giving her medical aid on the way to the hospital. The fire captain's aid and the rapid response by police officers, Connell said, are reasons why she survived.

Police had not identified any of the victims. The name of the woman who died will be released once her relatives are notified, Connell said. Officers were heading to the dead woman's home Tuesday morning to talk with her husband.

North County dispatchers initially alerted crews about an active shooter at Applebee's, in the 9000 block of St. Charles Rock Road, but as they raced to the scene that warning was canceled because it became clear the gunman had fled.

It was a chaotic scene and police initially believed all three victims were seated together in a booth. The wounded Kinloch firefighter, however, was at a separate booth with colleagues, eating dinner after attending training. The rampage was over in a matter of minutes.