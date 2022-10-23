 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One woman killed, another injured in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — One woman is dead and another seriously injured when their car was shot at late Sunday morning in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood.

The women were involved in some type of altercation near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Mott Street around 11 a.m., according a homicide detective at the scene. As the women fled, shots were fired at their vehicle.

Their vehicle ended up crashing into the corner of a two-story brick home about three blocks away in the 6900 block of Michigan Avenue, the officer said, damaging the front porch.

The vehicle’s rear window was shot out, and bullet holes were visible on the back of the car.

It’s unknown if other occupants were in the car. No other information was available yet about the victims.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the St. Louis police homicide division at 314-444-5371. Those wishing to remain anonymous and possibly earn a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

