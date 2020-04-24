Open roads during pandemic lead to dangerous speeds by some Missouri drivers

Overland police Chief Andy Mackey said speeders have always been on the roads, but he's been noticing it more now on his drive home from work. "It's crazy," he said. "People probably feel there's no traffic, so they're a little more careless."

Trooper William Grose is the one whose radar checked the Charger SRT going 143 near Sedalia. The car was going in the other direction, so Grose quickly turned his patrol car around and needed about a mile to catch up with it.

"When I walked up to his window, I said, 'Why in the world were you going that fast?'" Grose said. "He said, 'I don't know. I was just being stupid.' "

Grose took a snapshot of the radar and sent it to his supervisor, who posted it on Twitter. "78 mph over the posted speed limit is downright dangerous!" the post said.

Trooper Sam Carpenter from southwest Missouri said most of the "high rollers" say they were "just having fun."

"We saw it occasionally, very rarely, simply because on a normal day our interstates were more congested," Carpenter said. "It was difficult to drive that fast" on crowded highways.

He added, "Some people are assuming we're not stopping cars because of the pandemic. We are stopping cars."