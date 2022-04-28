OSHA cites Berkeley paper recycling company after man falls in baler, dies

ST. LOUIS — The federal government said a local paper recycling company failed to install guards or barriers that could have prevented an employee from being fatally crushed by equipment at the facility in October.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited 21 serious violations against Central Paper Stock Inc. and proposed $260,508 in fines against the Berkeley company.

The U.S. Department of Labor agency launched an investigation into the company in October after the death of an employee who fell into a paper baler while trying to clear a jam in the chute, which had stopped the machinery.

The worker fell down the chute and then into the baler, OSHA officials said, noting that the company "failed to erect guards or barriers" that could have prevented it from happening.

“A worker’s life might have been saved had safe operating procedures been followed. No worker should ever be exposed to falling into dangerous equipment or being struck by equipment that cycles during service and maintenance,” OSHA Area Director Bill McDonald said in a statement. “The numerous safety OSHA violations cited in this facility must be addressed to prevent a similar tragedy.”

Central Paper Stock Inc. is a recycling facility that purchases, sells, sorts and bales over 20,000 tons of paper and plastic goods annually.

A company representative did not immediately comment on the matter.

OSHA also issued three other violations: one willful violation, in which the employer either knowingly failed to comply with a legal requirement or acted with plain indifference to employee safety; and two other-than-serious-violations, which are related to job safety and health, but are not serious in nature.

The company has 15 business days to comply, contest the findings or request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director.

