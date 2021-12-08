Other charges possible against ‘person of interest’ in MetroBus shooting

CLAYTON — A man identified as a "person of interest" in two MetroBus shootings Friday could also face other charges, according to court testimony Wednesday.
Isaiah L. Houston, 30, of St. Louis, appeared in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest by fleeing.
Charging documents say police spotted Houston with an AR-15-style rifle in his mother's front yard in Pine Lawn on Monday, and he appeared to be loading, unloading or "otherwise manipulating it." Houston is a felon and is barred from possession of a gun.
After Houston left his mother's home, police in marked vehicles tried to stop him, and he reversed his vehicle, slamming into a vehicle with two detectives inside. He tried to drive away on a sidewalk, but his car was damaged, the charges say. As officers were arresting Houston, he tried to "access" the backseat area, the charges say. Police later found a rifle under the back seat.
Houston was in a wheelchair in court Wednesday. He had pre-existing medical conditions and used a cane prior to the arrest, said to Officer Scott Stephens, spokesman for the Major Case Squad.
In court, Houston answered questions from Associate Circuit Judge Nicole S. Zellweger in a clear voice and asked about the possibility of reducing his $60,000 cash-only bond.
Zellweger told Houston that he would next appear in court Dec. 14 for a bond review and on Jan. 4 for a preliminary hearing.
There was no mention of the MetroBus shooting in the charges against Houston, but a public defender in court Wednesday mentioned the possibility of other charges and Major Case Squad officials said their investigation is continuing. Investigators previously identified Houston as a person of interest, and asked the public to look out for a red or maroon PT Cruiser before stopping a similar vehicle and arresting Houston Monday.
Someone fired into two buses Friday, first through the driver’s side window of a bus near North Hanley and Airport roads in Berkeley at about 7 p.m., investigators have said. Ten minutes later, Jonathan Cobb was driving a bus on Lucas and Hunt Road in the Normandy area when someone fired through a window and hit Cobb in the head.
Cobb was left in critical condition.
In January of 2015, Houston was committed to St. Louis Psychiatric Center after a court found he lacked "mental fitness to proceed" in a criminal case in St. Louis. Houston was facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana after a police officer spotted him with a loaded .22-caliber revolver.
By June of that year, a letter from the Missouri Department of Mental Health said Houston " no longer suffers from a mental disease or defect rendering him incapable of assisting his attorney in his own defense."
He would later plead guilty to the charges, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation. In 2012, he was sentenced in St. Louis Circuit Court to probation for a drug charge.
Anyone with information about Cobb’s shooting is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 314-522-3811. they can also provide information anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered.
Katie Kull of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.