Other charges possible against ‘person of interest’ in MetroBus shooting

Zellweger told Houston that he would next appear in court Dec. 14 for a bond review and on Jan. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

There was no mention of the MetroBus shooting in the charges against Houston, but a public defender in court Wednesday mentioned the possibility of other charges and Major Case Squad officials said their investigation is continuing. Investigators previously identified Houston as a person of interest, and asked the public to look out for a red or maroon PT Cruiser before stopping a similar vehicle and arresting Houston Monday.

Someone fired into two buses Friday, first through the driver’s side window of a bus near North Hanley and Airport roads in Berkeley at about 7 p.m., investigators have said. Ten minutes later, Jonathan Cobb was driving a bus on Lucas and Hunt Road in the Normandy area when someone fired through a window and hit Cobb in the head.

Cobb was left in critical condition.

In January of 2015, Houston was committed to St. Louis Psychiatric Center after a court found he lacked "mental fitness to proceed" in a criminal case in St. Louis. Houston was facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana after a police officer spotted him with a loaded .22-caliber revolver.