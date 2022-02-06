 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Overdose outbreak in St. Louis: Six deaths, 10 hours, two blocks

Originally published Saturday. Updated at 6:30 p.m. Sunday with information on more overdose victims and more detail on firefighter injuries. 

ST. LOUIS — Six people died of drug overdoses in less than one day Saturday, all in a two-block area of St. Louis.

Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department said the department responded to six fatal and two nonfatal overdose victims in the 4300 and 4400 blocks of Forest Park Avenue between 3:10 a.m. and 9 p.m. The incidents happened in the Central West End, near the Cortex Innovation Community.

Two fire department members also were treated at a hospital after having reactions to the unknown opiod, Mosby said. They were later released.

St. Louis Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said the incidents are being investigated.

Ambulance
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News