Overdose outbreak in St. Louis: Six deaths over two blocks

Originally published Saturday. Updated at 6:30 p.m. Sunday with information on more overdose victims and more detail on firefighter injuries.

ST. LOUIS — Six people died of drug overdoses in one day Saturday, all in a two-block area of St. Louis.

Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department said the department responded to six fatal and two nonfatal overdose victims in the 4300 and 4400 blocks of Forest Park Avenue between 3:10 a.m. and 9 p.m. The incidents happened in the Central West End, near the Cortex Innovation Community.

Two fire department members also were treated at a hospital after having reactions to the unknown opioid, Mosby said. They were later released.

St. Louis Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said the incidents are being investigated.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.