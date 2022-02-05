Overdose toll: five deaths, 10 hours, two blocks

ST. LOUIS — Five people died of drug overdoses in just over 10 hours Saturday, all in a two-block area.

Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department said the department responded to five fatal overdose victims in the 4300 and 4400 blocks of Forest Park Avenue between 3:10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The incidents happened in the Central West End, near the Cortex Innovation Community.

Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital after being exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl, Mosby said. They were later released.

At least one more non-fatal suspected overdose victim was taken to a hospital from the same area at the same time, he said.

The fire department responds to reported overdoses because it can often get to the scene faster than the police, he said. Fire Department vehicles carry Narcan, which is used as an emergency treatment for an opioid overdose.

St. Louis Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said the incidents are being investigated.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

