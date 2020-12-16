Overland man charged after shots fired at unmarked police car

UNIVERSITY CITY — An Overland man was charged Wednesday with firing at least three times at an unmarked police car as it drove through a University City intersection earlier this month, authorities said.
Larry Dixson, 25, of the 2400 block of Charlack Avenue in Overland, is facing charges that include unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree assault.
He's being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for Dixson.
A detective with St. Louis County police was driving the unmarked car and returning from a homicide scene in Pagedale on Dec. 8 when he stopped at the intersection of Kingsland Avenue and Julian Avenue, county police said in a statement.
As the detective drove through the intersection he saw a passenger in a Ford Mustang lean out and fire at the police car, striking it three times.
Officers later stopped the Mustang but the passenger had fled. Police checked the driver's cellphone and saw several calls made to a number linked to Dixson, who confessed to the shooting when questioned by investigators, according to police.
Dixson claimed to not know that the unmarked vehicle was a police car.
The detective was not hurt in the shooting. The driver of the Mustang has not been charged.
