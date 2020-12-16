Overland man charged after shots fired at unmarked police car

UNIVERSITY CITY — An Overland man was charged Wednesday with firing at least three times at an unmarked police car as it drove through a University City intersection earlier this month, authorities said.

Larry Dixson, 25, of the 2400 block of Charlack Avenue in Overland, is facing charges that include unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree assault.

He's being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for Dixson.

A detective with St. Louis County police was driving the unmarked car and returning from a homicide scene in Pagedale on Dec. 8 when he stopped at the intersection of Kingsland Avenue and Julian Avenue, county police said in a statement.

As the detective drove through the intersection he saw a passenger in a Ford Mustang lean out and fire at the police car, striking it three times.