Overland man charged with fatally shooting mother of his children

OVERLAND — An Overland man is facing charges of murdering the mother of his children last month.

Shavonta M. Wharton, 23, of the 9600 block of Cedar Glen Drive, was charged Feb. 22 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death two days earlier of Shy'Annya Gillespie.

Overland police Detective Craig Preuss said Gillespie was 22 but would not disclose where she lived "out of respect for the victim's family." He said Gillespie and Wharton were "romantically involved" and had children together. The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office said she lived in the same block.

Preuss said police went to Wharton's apartment about 8 a.m. for a shooting. Charges said Gillespie was shot in the chest and died later at a hospital.

Police found a shell casing outside Wharton's apartment at the Glenfield complex, charges said. A female witness told police she and Wharton were inside Wharton's apartment when they heard someone knocking and kicking the door.

When that person refused to identify herself, Wharton opened the door and fired a shot at her, charges said. The witness told police Wharton then ran back inside the apartment saying he'd shot the mother of his children.

Wharton left in an Infiniti and the woman inside his apartment called police, charges said. Preuss said Wharton surrendered at the Overland Police headquarters the next day.

Wharton was jailed in St. Louis County on $1 million bail. Court records say he has pending gun and drug charges in St. Louis County.

His lawyer declined comment.

