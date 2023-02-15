ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man in a December double shooting that killed a man and injured a woman in Black Jack.

Eric Anderson, of Overland, is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault and first-degree attempted robbery. He was arrested Tuesday and is in custody on a $500,000 cash-only bond, police said.

Byrom Donald, also 19, was shot and killed on the afternoon of Dec. 27, police said. A woman who was with Donald was shot but survived.

Investigators said Anderson asked Donald to meet him at the Kendelwood Apartments, in the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive, so Anderson could buy marijuana.

Anderson approached Donald's car in the parking lot and pulled a gun on him, police said. Anderson demanded Donald give him a gun that he had traded to Donald a few weeks prior and eventually shot Donald in the face and neck.

He then shot a woman who was in the car with Donald, police said.

Donald died at the scene of the shooting.

Anderson lives in the 1800 block of Dyer Avenue police said.