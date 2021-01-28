Overland man charged with stabbing woman to death in basement of home

UPDATED at 3:30 p.m. Thursday with booking photo.

OVERLAND — An Overland man was jailed Thursday on charges that he fatally stabbed a woman this week in the basement of a home.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 38-year-old Christopher D. Faris with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Crystal Lynn McCandless. Bond for Faris is set at $500,000 cash.

McCandless, who died Tuesday at 2112 Charlack Avenue, was 33 years old, Overland police Chief Andy Mackey said. McCandless and Faris were in a relationship and had children together, although the children were not there when the killing happened, Mackey said.

Witnesses told police that Faris and McCandless were in the basement of the home when Faris came up the stairs and said, "Call 911, we're dying."

Jessica McCandless, a sister of Crystal McCandless, said the killing occurred at the home of Faris' parents.

"She was friends with everyone, very outgoing," Jessica McCandless said. "Our family was not very fond of him, we did try to express that to Crystal. I think she felt the same way, too."