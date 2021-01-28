Overland man charged with stabbing woman to death in basement of home

UPDATED at 3:30 p.m. Thursday with booking photo.
OVERLAND — An Overland man was jailed Thursday on charges that he fatally stabbed a woman this week in the basement of a home.
St. Louis County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 38-year-old Christopher D. Faris with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Crystal Lynn McCandless. Bond for Faris is set at $500,000 cash.
McCandless, who died Tuesday at 2112 Charlack Avenue, was 33 years old, Overland police Chief Andy Mackey said. McCandless and Faris were in a relationship and had children together, although the children were not there when the killing happened, Mackey said.
Witnesses told police that Faris and McCandless were in the basement of the home when Faris came up the stairs and said, "Call 911, we're dying."
Jessica McCandless, a sister of Crystal McCandless, said the killing occurred at the home of Faris' parents.
"She was friends with everyone, very outgoing," Jessica McCandless said. "Our family was not very fond of him, we did try to express that to Crystal. I think she felt the same way, too."
McCandless said her sister was the mother of four children. Crystal McCandless and Faris were the parents of 1-year-old twins, a boy and a girl. Crystal McCandless also was the mother of two older children, about 13 and 11 years old, from a a previous relationship.
Jessica McCandless said she doesn't know if her sister was still in a romantic relationship with Faris the day she died. "Maybe she was just cordial because of the babies," she said.
Police found McCandless in the basement, lying in a pool of blood near a drain, and Faris was kneeling next to her, court documents say. A knife and boxcutter were next to Faris, police said.
McCandless had been stabbed in the face and neck. Overland police Detective Kevin Norton said in court papers that Faris had wounds to his neck and wrists. Faris told paramedics that his injuries were self-inflicted, police said.
An autopsy determined that the fatal wound to McCandless was a stab wound to her neck.
Police said they think the couple had a history of domestic violence. Faris had no attorney listed in online court records Thursday.
Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.