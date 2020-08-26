Overland man sentenced for firing rifle toward men in St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An Overland man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly four years in prison after admitting that he fired a rifle over the heads of three men in the Grove neighborhood last year.
Freddie Lee Doyle, 32, went to the Rehab Bar & Grill early on the morning of June 27, 2019, Assistant U.S. Attorney Janea Lamar said during hearing in which Doyle pleaded guilty to a federal charge of being a drug user in possession. Doyle had a Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle and about 150 rounds of ammunition in his car.
Doyle ordered two drinks and left with other patrons at about 3 a.m., when the bar closed, Lamar said.
Video surveillance showed Doyle, who is white, approaching a Black patron who had just left the Just John Night Club, speaking to him and leading the way to his car, Lamar said.
When Doyle got to the vehicle, he pulled out the rifle and pointed it at the man, Lamar said.
The man ran and Doyle followed. He then aimed his rifle at the fleeing man and others, yelled obscenities and slurs, and started a verbal countdown, firing a shot in the air when the countdown ended, Lamar said.
Police were nearby and heard the shot but Doyle hid the rifle and told officers that the shooter ran down an alley, Lamar said. Doyle was arrested shortly afterward and police found the gun. Doyle became agitated when the victims of the shooting were brought over to a police vehicle to identify him, Lamar said, and he used obscenities and gay slurs.
The motive for the shooting was not discussed in court. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to charge Doyle with a hate crime.
Doyle told U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel that in 2014 he had the American dream. He was a husband and father, had a house and cars and a job that he loved, Doyle said. "When I lost that I decided ... to fill that hole with drugs. And that just ended up putting me on a collision course to disaster," he said.
Defense lawyer Stephen Williams said Doyle had been under the influence of methamphetamine for an extended period of time, and also struggled with depression, anxiety and ADHD. "When you combine that with the drug use, it's a wicked cocktail," he said.
Doyle said he'd spent about 14 months in jail so far.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.