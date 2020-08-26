Overland man sentenced for firing rifle toward men in St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An Overland man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly four years in prison after admitting that he fired a rifle over the heads of three men in the Grove neighborhood last year.

Freddie Lee Doyle, 32, went to the Rehab Bar & Grill early on the morning of June 27, 2019, Assistant U.S. Attorney Janea Lamar said during hearing in which Doyle pleaded guilty to a federal charge of being a drug user in possession. Doyle had a Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle and about 150 rounds of ammunition in his car.

Doyle ordered two drinks and left with other patrons at about 3 a.m., when the bar closed, Lamar said.

Video surveillance showed Doyle, who is white, approaching a Black patron who had just left the Just John Night Club, speaking to him and leading the way to his car, Lamar said.

When Doyle got to the vehicle, he pulled out the rifle and pointed it at the man, Lamar said.

The man ran and Doyle followed. He then aimed his rifle at the fleeing man and others, yelled obscenities and slurs, and started a verbal countdown, firing a shot in the air when the countdown ended, Lamar said.