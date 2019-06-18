OVERLAND • An Overland man emailed a threat to the organization planning PrideFest in St. Louis that he would shoot and kill gay people at the Pride parade in St. Louis, according to charges filed Tuesday.
Edward A. Terry, 49, was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat.
Court documents say Terry created a fake email account and sent a message to one of PrideSTL's parade planners saying he would "come to pride fest with my guns to kill every gay person I can before I kill myself."
The PrideSTL manager notified the FBI of the email, and police tracked the account to Terry's cellphone number, charges say. Terry was recently kicked out of his Overland home in the 9500 block of Ridge Avenue but told police he created the email account while he was living there.
He told police he used the name of a woman he used to live with to create the email account, charges said.
Terry has a pending theft case in Creve Coeur, court records say.
Bail for Terry was set at $20,000, cash only. A jail photo of him was not immediately available.