Overland mother charged with exposing 1-year-old child to fentanyl

OVERLAND — An Overland woman has been charged after police said she exposed her 1-year-old son to fentanyl.

Rachael E. Weaver, 42, of the 9200 block of Arline Avenue, was charged Sunday with first-degree child endangerment.

Police said in charges that on Friday, paramedics were called to Weaver's home for someone who was unresponsive, and used Narcan to revive the child. The boy was taken for treatment to DePaul Health Center and then Cardinal Glennon Medical Center in St. Louis, where he tested positive for fentanyl.

Weaver's 7-year-old child reported seeing an open pill bottle in Weaver's bedroom where she had previously been lying down, charges said. Weaver told police there was one Percocet pill in the bottle and later found it empty after seeing her 1-year-old child acting lethargic.

Weaver was released Monday after a bail bonds agent posted $85,000 on Weaver's behalf. Her lawyer declined comment.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.