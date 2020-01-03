Overland motorcyclist has fatal crash in Breckenridge Hills

UPDATED at 6 a.m. with the identity of the motorcyclist and additional details of the crash.

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS — A motorcyclist from Overland died Thursday evening when he crashed into a car here, officials said.

The Missouri Highway patrol said the car's driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Andrew J. Porter, 25, was riding a 2003 Kawasaki Ninja east on St. Charles Rock Road when he struck a 2008 Toyota Scion that was making a left onto the same road from Orlando Avenue, the patrol said. Porter did not yield, they said. He was pronounced dead on the scene and his motorcycle was totaled. The accident occurred about 5:38 p.m., they said.

St. Ann Lt. Col. Charles Thal said an officer spotted a motorcyclist riding on one wheel near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Geraldine Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. and blew his horn for him to stop. The motorcyclist kept riding on one wheel, and the police car followed, but Thal said the motorcyclist was not speeding.

About a mile down St. Charles Rock Road, at the intersection with Woodson Road, the motorcyclist switched to two wheels and ran a red light, police said. The officer turned on his lights and followed the motorcyclist through the intersection.