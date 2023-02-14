OVERLAND — Police dog Tzar was euthanized Friday after suffering from chronic pancreatic issues.

Tzar's year-long treatment was unsuccessful and his condition progressed, according to a tweet the Overland Police Department. The illness hindered his quality of life.

"Tzar's service to the Overland Police Department and Cpl. Chris Fanning were both honorable and valuable in countless ways," the police department wrote. "We already miss him dearly."

University City police also euthanized a police dog earlier this month. Six-year-old King suffered a deadly infection known as MRSA, which stands for methicillin-resistant staphylococcal aureus.