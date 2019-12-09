OVERLAND — Police here are investigating the weekend death of a man who was consumed by flames.
A neighbor heard an explosion just before 9 p.m. Saturday and went outside to find Don "Donnie" Sellers, 58, on fire, police Chief Andy Mackey told the Post-Dispatch on Monday.
The neighbor tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher but the extinguisher ran dry, Mackey said.
Sellers was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in the 2300 block of Huntington Avenue.
Mackey said police are still investigating the cause, but believe the fire to be accidental.
A woman who described herself as Sellers' niece said in an online fundraising appeal that the source of the blaze was a propane heater.